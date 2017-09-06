Home
Klamath Falls City Schools close early due to heat

Klamath Falls City Schools close early due to heat

Local News , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Kids heading back to Klamath Falls City Schools got a little bit of an extended vacation Tuesday afternoon.

Students and parents began arriving early Tuesday morning at Conger Elementary School.

But with temperatures forecast in the upper 90’s, Klamath Falls City Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Hillyer called for classes to dismiss after lunch.

“This was solely heat,” Hillyer explained. “Because in our elementary schools, they don’t have air conditioning, so it would be very warm in their classrooms this afternoon.”

The City School District plans to resume its normal schedule on Wednesday.

 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics