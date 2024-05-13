Pilot survives Northern California plane crash

According to the department, the aircraft went down in the area of County Roads 65 and D in the Kanawha jurisdiction.

The plane, which was used for agriculture, was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived and firefighters said the fire was spreading in the direction of a large diesel tank and other farm machinery.

Fire crews were able to cool the diesel tank first before extinguishing the rest the fire.

The pilot was treated for some injuries before going to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.