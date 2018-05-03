Klamath Falls H.S. student arrested for having gun on school property

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A local high school student was arrested for possessing a firearm on school property.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on the May 3, a Mazama school resource officer started looking into a report of two students smoking marijuana in the parking lot of Mazama High School.
During the investigation, the officer reportedly found drugs and a firearm in the vehicle of 18-year-old Mazama High student Juan Zambrano-Lopez. He was subsequently arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on school property.
Another student was cited for minor in possession of tobacco and marijuana.
Sheriff Chris Kaber said, “According to the investigation so far, there appears to be no sign of any intent to use the weapon on school property.”
KCSO will have an increased presence at Mazama High School through the rest of the week.