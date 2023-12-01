Klamath Falls holiday event back on schedule after vandalism

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– The Klamath Falls Downtown Association is rescheduling its holiday tree lighting after it was canceled, due to vandalism.

The downtown association said the tree lighting was canceled after they found all the wiring on the tree had been cut.

The new holiday gathering will no longer feature a tree lighting, but Executive Director Crystal Besaw said they’re undaunted.

They still have plenty of holiday festivities planned, including handing out hot cocoa.

“We were asked to cancel this event,” Besaw said, “but we heard the outpouring of our community wanting to still create the celebration and have this event.”

Besaw said the downtown association partnered with the City of Klamath Falls to re-organize the event.

It will start at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 4th at the Klamath Commons Park.

