Mt. Ashland getting pushback over new uphill access policy

MT. ASHLAND, Ore.– Mt. Ashland is making changes to its ‘uphill access policy’ for the 2024 season.

In the past, Mt. Ashland allowed skiers to hike up the mountain for free during the season.

Now, people looking to do so will have to pay a $45 fee, sign a waiver and watch a safety education video about ‘uphill access safety’.

Uphill access will now only be available from 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on operating days.

A co-founder of the ‘Mt. Ashland SkiMo Summit’ said this new policy will prevent them from running some of their programs.

Co-Founder Yu Kuwabara said, “one aspect is there’s no more back country skiing on Wednesdays, so that prevents the youth SkiMo program that we had set up.”

Mt. Ashland said the policy change is mainly for safety reasons and the $45 fee will go towards mountain safety programs.

Mt. Ashland’s director said skiers will still be able to use the backside of the mountain for uphill use, free of charge.

