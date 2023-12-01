New photos show attempted escape from Jackson Co. jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– We’re learning tonight about how a local man, accused of kidnapping and imprisoning a woman in Klamath Falls, tried to break out of his Jackson County Jail cell.

Investigators said Negasi Zuberi tried to use an improvised tool to break through a cell window.

Zuberi was arrested in August after police said a woman escaped a makeshift cell inside his Klamath Falls home.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they caught 29 year-old Zuberi attempting to break through the glass in his jail cell window.

Photos from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office show a screw attached to a plastic sandal that was used to chip at Zuberi’s cell window.

JCSO said the jail windows are made of reinforced glass and Zuberi only damaged the interior layer.

The sheriff’s office said Zuberi has since been moved to a hard cell with no windows.

The agency declined an interview request for this story.

Zuberi is still held at the Jackson County Jail.

His federal trial is scheduled for December 12th.

