Klamath Falls man arrested for burglary, assault

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting a victim.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, January 23, someone called police and said 37-year-old Ryan Joseph Decker of Klamath Falls forced his way into a home with a knife in the 6000 block of Shasta Way.

After a reported physical fight, police arrived at the scene and saw Decker crashing a vehicle through a fence on the property as he was driving away.

Deputies said they followed the vehicle to a home in the 6700 block of Eberlein Avenue. Decker was then taken into custody and lodged in the Klamath County Jail for attempting to elude police, burglary, assault, menacing, and criminal mischief. Decker was also had several warrants for failing to appear in court.

The female victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was released by investigators.