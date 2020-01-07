Klamath Falls man reported missing

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A young man from Klamath Falls has been reported missing.
22-year-old Ethan Swiger was last seen on December 16, 2019 at the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission. Family members told police he may have been traveling to Grants Pass.
Ethan is described as 5’11” tall, 148 pounds with brown hair brown eyes. According to police, Ethan’s right arm has a notable bend at the wrist and he has limited use of his hands. He also walks with a limp and has a cancer ribbon tattoo on his left calf.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Officer Taylor Herbst at 541-884-4876. Refer to case number 20-0010.