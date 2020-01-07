18 drivers arrested for DUII in Ashland during the holiday season

ASHLAND, Ore. – Over a dozen drunk drivers were arrested over the during holiday patrols in the City of Ashland.
Police said from December 13, 2019 through January 1, 2020, officers in Ashland focused patrols on looking for impaired drivers. During that period, 18 drunk drivers were arrested in the city.
“We can’t stress this enough: Drunk driving is deadly, illegal behavior, and it puts the driver, his or her passengers, and other road users at terrible risk,” said Deputy Chief Art LeCours. “The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign helps our law enforcement officers better address this problem head on. If you feel impaired by any substance, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.”
LeCours added, “Remember: It is never okay to drink and drive, even one drink can be one too many. Drinking and driving is a choice; one you should never make.”