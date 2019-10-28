Home
Klamath Falls Police search for suspect in early morning bar parking lot shooting

Klamath Falls Police search for suspect in early morning bar parking lot shooting

News Top Stories , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an early morning shooting at a Klamath Falls tavern.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 Monday morning outside the Howdy Doody Tavern at sixth and East Main.

Police have identified 26 year old Wilman Caceres Hernandez as a suspect in the shooting.

Officers say Caceres shot the victim in the lower back following a dispute, then fled in a dark colored Dodge Ram pickup.

Police say he may be in the Merrill or Malin area, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim was treated at Sky Lakes Medical Center and later released.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »