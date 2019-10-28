Governor Newsom addresses California wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA/KNBC) – As California’s governor declared a statewide emergency, another wildfire began in Los Angeles County.
Firefighting helicopters and air tankers were unleashing steady rounds of water and retardant drops on the Getty Fire, which is fueled by dry brush in an area that hasn’t seen rain since May.
Slower winds have eased firefighters’ battle against a large wildfire burning in Sonoma County, but another round of windy conditions could complicate the fire fight, officials say.
The Kincade Fire had grown to 66,231 acres, roughly the size of the city of Sacramento as of Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE.
Governor Gavin Newsom said hundreds of other fires have sparked in less than a day. “Many of you know we’re battling a number of high-profile fires in the state but many of you may not be aware that we have put down over 330 fires just in the last 20 hours,” Newsom said.
About 180,000 people were forced to evacuate in the area of the Kincade Fire by Sunday.
“Accordingly, the Kincade Fire—which we now have over 4,100 personnel working on that Kincade Fire—now grown to over 66-thousand acres. It remains at five percent containment but is a substantially bigger footprint and so we’re holding our own and i just want to make this point particularly holding our own in and around Healdsburg and Windsor.”
The lights are back on for thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric company customers who had their power shut off over the weekend, but the utility said there could be another round of widespread power shutoffs starting Tuesday.