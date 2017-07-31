Klamath Falls robbery suspect arrested

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Klamath Falls grocery store following a high-speed chase.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said the Albertsons store on South 6th Street was robbed by a man on July 22.
The suspect entered the store with his face covered and pretended to have a weapon. He tied up a cashier and left with a large amount of cash.
On Sunday, deputies approached a man in connection with the robbery investigation before he fled on a motorcycle at speeds exceeding 100 miles-per-hour.
Deputies were able to catch the suspect after he gave up the chase near the Southside Bypass and State Route 39.
The motorcyclist, Nicholas Andrew Steele, was positively identified as the man who robbed the Albertsons store on July 22, according to KCSO.
Deputies said Steele may have used money from the robbery to buy the motorcycle involved in the chase and a Nissan Xterra. However, no more stolen cash has been recovered.
Steele’s girlfriend is facing potential charges for “an accessory after the fact,” police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Klamath County Sherriff’s Office at 541-883-5130.