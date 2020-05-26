Klamath Falls woman involved in ‘serious injury’ crash, OSP says

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – A Klamath Falls woman was seriously injured in a Lane County crash.
According to Oregon State Police, around noon on May 25, a Honda CRV driven by 65-year-old Pamela Thompson of Klamath Falls was traveling on Highway 58. Near milespost 3, Thompson’s vehicle crashed into the back of a silver Jeep Patriot driven by a man from Cottage Grove.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
OSP said Thompson’s vehicle was reportedly seen driving recklessly prior to the crash and the incident is being investigated as a possible DUII.
No charges have been filed, but the case has been referred to prosecutors in Lane County, according to OSP.
No further information about the crash was released.