‘Public safety power shutoff’ map introduced by Pacific Power

PORTLAND, Ore. – Pacific Power is unveiling a new tool for customers to check the status of the electrical grid during wildfire season.
According to Pacific Power, the utility provider has been investing in new safety measures and system enhancements that will help keep the community safe during dry summer weather.
“While it is impossible to eliminate all wildfire risks, we continue to invest in our system in high-risk areas to reduce the chance of utility-caused, catastrophic wildfires during extreme weather” said David Lucas, vice president of transmission and distribution operations. “We continue to upgrade our system to mitigate wildfire risk, protect people and property and increase equipment resiliency. This essential work and investment underscores our continued commitment to doing our part in the evolving preventative fight against wildfires.”
Pacific Power said it has installed weathering monitoring stations, cleared vegetation, and coordinated with local and state forestry officials ahead of this wildfire season. Pacific Power also introduced an interactive map where “public safety power shutoffs” could occur. The proactive shutoffs can occur during high-risk situations to prevent wildfires. Customers can view a seven-day forecast at http://www.pacificpower.com/wildfiresafety