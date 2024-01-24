Klamath Falls woman wins Ed Caleb Mentor of the Year award

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– Citizens for Safe Schools is presenting its annual Ed Caleb Mentor of the Year award to a Klamath Falls woman.

Patty Case has been volunteering as a mentor with Citizens for Safe Schools for the past 10 years.

She said she has volunteered with a number of other types of mentorship programs over the past few decades.

Citizens for Safe Schools said Case’s commitment, selfless guidance and genuine care makes her an inspiration for other mentors.

Case said, “often you go into it thinking you’re going to be a benefit to someone else, which you are. But I think I do it because I benefit from it. I get to experience life through a young person’s eyes.”

Case said she’s been with her current mentee for the last four years and has watched her transition from childhood to becoming a young adult.

She still keeps in touch with all of the kids she has mentored over the years.

