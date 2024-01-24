Klamath Union HS digital media program receiving $250k grant

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– Klamath Union High School’s digital media program is being awarded nearly $250,000 in grant funding.

The Oregon Department of Education is supplying the grant through its career and technical education revitalization program.

Dan Stearns has been the digital media teacher at the school for the past six years and his goal is to offer a year-round digital media course.

He said this grant funding will allow him to make that dream a reality.

Stearns said the funding will also be used to take students to the Caribbean islands to film material to submit to film festivals.

Stearns said, “whether they do it as a full-time career or not, it’s my theory that they can use this in some form or another, no matter what they do. If they’re a nurse, if they’re a doctor, engineer, it doesn’t matter.”

Stearns said they will use part of the funding to buy new equipment for the digital media program, including the schools broadcast studio.

He will also create a bridge program for digital media at Ponderosa Middle School.

