Klamath National Forest firefighters respond to 2 lightning fires in 3 days

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Klamath National Forest says firefighters are on the scene of a new lightning fire reported today on the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District.

Forest Service officials say hand line and hose are in place around the fire, currently mapped around 2/10th of an acre.

This fire, the Woodchopper Fire, is the second lightning-caused fire in the area in the last three days.

Forest Service officials say the Trail Fire was reported Saturday in the same area. It was contained the same day at 1.4 acres.

Klamath National Forest says fire managers anticipate more smoke from lightning strikes to pop up as the landscape dries out.

