SELMA, Ore. – A vehicle fire was put out in Selma early this morning.

According to the Illinois Valley Fire District, the call came in just before 5 a.m.

Firefighters found a flat bed on fire just off Highway 199.

There were no injuries and no spread to wildland.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

