MPD asking people not to hinder shooting investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continues their investigation into a shooting in East Medford over the weekend.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the shooting near Cedar Links Park.

MPD said that they located multiple people involved in the incident and learned that one person was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are currently working to identify the suspects.

MPD said that it is aware of photos, videos, and narratives being shared on social media, but said that the sharing of speculative information can hurt their investigation.

“I understand people’s need or their want and desire to throw images out online,” Medford Police Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick said. “I think people need to realize that suspects and bad guys look at social media too, probably more than the public does especially when they’ve committed a crime.”

Lt. Kirkpatrick said that he understands the public’s frustration when they do not release a lot of information, but he added that there is normally a reason for that related to their investigation.

Detectives said that they do not believe there is any sort of threat to the public.

