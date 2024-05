KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Klamath Tribes are naming a new chairman after the resignation of former chairman, Clayton Dumont Jr.

William E. Ray Jr. will take over as chairman, starting Wednesday.

Dumont Jr.’s resignation happened on May 13.

Vice Chairwoman Gail Hatcher is serving as Chairwoman in the interim.

Treasurer Brandi Hatcher said the Tribes will focus on working together toward a successful future with their new chairman.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.