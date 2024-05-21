Two cars crash into fencing of Rogue Valley Country Club, injuring one

Posted by Lauren Pretto May 20, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- Two cars crash into the fencing of the Rogue Valley Country Club, injuring one person.

According to Medford Police Department Patrol Lieutenant Don Lane, the crash happened around 6:00 pm on May 20th on Hillcrest Road. A driver at a stop sign thought it was safe to turn onto Hillcrest, but as the car turned, another driver crashed into it, t-boning it. Lieutenant Lane says luckily only the one person went to the hospital.

“Minor injury with one occupant,” Lt. Lane said, “they got transported just as a precaution.”

The eastbound lane of Hillcrest Road was closed to traffic while tow trucks removed the cars.

Lauren Pretto
