Knifepoint robbery suspect faces arraignment

MEDFORD, Ore.– A man accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint makes his first court appearance today.
36-year-old Anthony James Blank is suspected of threatening a clerk and demanding money at the Crown Market on Progress Drive last week.
Medford Police were able to identify him through security footage. They say it does not appear that he’s connected to two other recent knifepoint robberies in the city.
“We don’t feel that he’s responsible for either of those two,” said Lt. Justin Ivens. “Just, obviously based on video surveillance collected on both of those cases we don’t believe it was gonna be him.”
Blank faces charges of first degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.
His bail is set at $250,000.