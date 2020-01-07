Knitters recruited to help Australian wildlife affected by bushfires

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia – It’s estimated that 480 million animals have been affected by the Australian wildfires.
American needle pointers are trying to help animal rescue efforts there, one stitch at a time.
Volunteers are making custom mittens, pouches, and blankets for Australia’s wildlife.
A Facebook group called “American Rescue Crafters Connect” is crowdsourcing an effort to help displaced marsupials.
Animal rescue groups need pouches of all sizes to help out koalas, kangaroos, wallabies, wombats, even tiny sugar gliders.
If you want to learn more or help the effort, check out the American Rescue Crafters Connect group on Facebook.
The Australian Wildlife Conservancy is also accepting donations at http://www.australianwildlife.org.