KOBI-TV NBC5 changes channels on 3 transmitters

MEDFORD, Ore. – A requirement from the Federal Communications Commission is prompting KOBI-TV NBC5 to change channels on three translators/transmitters.
Those transmitters are:
- Gold Hill (Blackwell Hill)
- Affects Gold Hill, Sams Valley, Eagle Point, Shady Cove, parts of Medford, Jacksonville and Central Point. The change was completed Thursday, October 18th.
- Grants Pass
- Affects Grants Pass, Murphy, and the Highway 199 corridor. The change is scheduled for Tuesday, October 30th.
- Yreka
- Affects Yreka, Montague and Lake Shastina. The schedule for this particular change has not yet been scheduled.
If you experience or have experienced a loss of signal, make sure you’re watching over-the-air via an antenna and live in one of the above areas. Cable and satellite viewers will not be affected by the channel changes. Viewers who lose their signal must re-scan the channels on their TV to pick us up again.
The FCC has more information about how to rescan your TV here: https://www.fcc.gov/rescan