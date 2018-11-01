Suspect sought in drive-by shooting investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a 19-year-old suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting this past weekend.
The Medford Police Department said Juan Carlos Rodriguez was indicted by a grand jury this week and a felony warrant has been issued for his arrest. He’s described by police as a Hispanic male, 5’6” tall and 120 pounds. He often wears read clothing.
According to Medford police, the shooting occurred Saturday in the 900 block of Alta Street. Rodriguez was a passenger in a vehicle as it drove by a particular residence twice as he gestured toward a male. On a third pass, Rodriguez fired a handgun in the direction of the victim. Nobody was injured.
Police believe the shooting is gang-related. However, it doesn’t appear the victim or any nearby witnesses were involved in any gang activity.
MPD said the vehicle and suspected driver have been located. Rodriguez—last known to live in the 700 block of North Riverside Avenue in Medford—is still on the loose. He’s believed to frequent White City.
Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 541-770-4783. Call 911 if you see Rodriguez.