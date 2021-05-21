Kyle Rittenhouse trial set for November 1

18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse appeared in a Kenosha County, Wisconsin courtroom Friday morning.
Rittenhouse, then 17-years-old, is accused of shooting three people during protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Two people died and a third was severely injured.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, Rittenhouse made all of his previous court appearances via video.
Those restrictions have now been lifted, with his trial set for November 1st.
Rittenhouse faces multiple counts, including homicide and reckless endangerment.
His attorney maintains Rittenhouse fired his weapon in self-defense.
Others contend Rittenhouse escalated tensions by walking around the protest with a rifle.
If convicted, Rittenhouse faces life in prison.
He remains free on a $2 million bond.