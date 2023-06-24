Fireworks go on sale in Southern Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Fireworks are officially up for sale Friday in Southern Oregon, but fire officials warn you’ll want to be careful where you light them.

Every city has a different set of restrictions when it comes to fireworks.

Some, like Ashland, don’t allow them at all.

Others, like Grants Pass and Medford, only allow them on certain days around the Fourth of July.

“Over the last couple years, we’ve seen some counties and then some cities put some use or sale restrictions in place, so if you are traveling down to Southern Oregon, or coming to the coast, or up to Central Oregon, or coming to the Willamette Valley, make sure that you are checking those restrictions to make sure you aren’t getting yourself in trouble,” Public Affairs Officer for the Oregon State Fire Marshal John Hendricks said.

If you are unsure about your city’s fireworks restrictions for the upcoming holiday, be sure to double-check before setting any off.

Several cities will have fireworks shows on the Fourth including Boom Fest at the Jackson County Expo.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.