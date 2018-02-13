Home
Labor of Love: florists gear up for Valentine’s Day

Eagle Point, Ore.- Whether it’s flowers, balloons, or chocolate, Heaven Scent Flowers has you covered this Valentine’s Day.

“Phones are ringing right now and I’m sure we’ll get people coming in at the morning,” Cathy Wallace, owner of Heaven Scent Flowers said.

Cathy has been in the industry for more than 40 years and knows how important the holiday is to customers and to business.

“It gives us a boost during the winter time,” she said. “It helps you get through, like January can be kind of slow, picks back up during Mother’s Day so it kind of helps you even out everything.”

Most days Cathy is closing up shop at five but not the day before Valentine’s day. She’ll be busy arranging roses, carnations, and baby’s breathe until every bouquet is done.

“It takes a lot of time to create each bouquet,” she said.

For Cathy, the late night is worth it to see her customers walk away with a smile.

“It’s gonna be something special for them,” she said.

