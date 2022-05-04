Landowners with marijuana grows warned about human trafficking

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is shedding new light and showing us first-hand the human trafficking that can take place at illegal marijuana grows.

The sheriff’s office is warning landowners to think of the human consequences before allowing land use for what could be an illegal operation.

The office said workers can become victims when their pay is withheld, their passports, IDs, or immigration documents are destroyed and when they, or their family members, are threatened.

Shasta Duval with KCSO said, “Labor trafficking is essentially when an individual performs labor or services through the use of fraud, force, or collusion. This is essentially modern-day slavery.”

The sheriff’s office said the living conditions these workers are subjected to are sub-human and unsafe.

According to the office, those who are targeted for exploitation are individuals with disabilities, those here legally on a work visa, those without lawful immigration status as well as homeless or runaway juveniles.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone who thinks human trafficking may be happening to call their tip line at 541-850-5380.