Lane County armed robbery suspects in custody

FLORENCE, Ore. – Two people wanted in connection with an armed robbery in the Florence area are now in custody.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday night, there was an attempted burglary at the Cleawox Market on Highway 101 south of Florence.

The manager of the market reported that two people tried to enter the vacant store after shooting through the front door with a shotgun that looks like an AK-47. However, the suspects didn’t go inside the store.

About 30 minutes later, Florence police responded to an armed robbery that happened at the American Market in the 2500 block of Highway 101.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were wearing masks and armed with what appeared to be the same weapon used in the attempted burglary.

The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes, smoking devices, and cash before leaving in a white two-door pickup truck with California license plates.

Eventually, the suspects were identified as 15-year-old Daniel Michael Keough and 17-year-old Quinton Matthew Ramey, both from Redding, California. They were believed to be traveling with a 16-year-old female who was listed as a runaway.

On Thursday, LCSO announced the suspects had been taken into custody without incident in Washington. The runaway juvenile was also found.

