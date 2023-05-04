Ed Sheeran found not guilty of copyright infringement

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – Ed Sheeran is not guilty of breaking copyright law with his hit “Thinking Out Loud.”

That’s the verdict from a New York City jury Thursday.

The panel found the singer-songwriter did not wrongfully copy compositional elements from Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

That’s despite allegations from a family member of Gaye’s co-writer, Ed Townsend.

According to Sheeran’s defense attorneys, the two songs have different melodies and feature chords common in pop music.

After the verdict was announced, Sheeran said he was happy with the outcome while expressing frustration that such cases make it to court in the first place.

