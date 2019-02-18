Las Vegas sees snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNV/NBC) – Residents of Las Vegas, Nevada work up to something they don’t normally bet on—a blanket of snow covering their desert city.
The rare snowfall came to the city streets, covering lawns and roads and making for traffic nightmares.
The Nevada Highway Patrol reported that Interstate 15 was closed Monday morning from the south end of the valley to the California border due to a number of crashes.
This is the first accumulation of measurable snow in the valley in a decade.
And there’s more of the white stuff in the forecast. In addition to the inch or two already on the ground, a winter storm warning is calling for another one to three inches.