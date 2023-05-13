Date set for Asante workers unionization vote

MEDFORD, Ore. – A date has been set for more Asante workers to vote to unionize.

More than 1,000 Asante workers will vote on union representation.

According to SEIU Local 49, the Asante workers come from a wide range of departments including intensive care and medical oncology.

The vote will take place on June 8th and 9th.

This vote will be separate from the roughly 270 technical workers looking to unionize through the Oregon Nurses Association.

According to SEIU, the main reasons workers are organizing are to get safe staffing, affordable health insurance, and competitive wages.

“We’re struggling in a lot of different ways, both in the workplace and outside,” Asante Emergency Services Tech Nathan Ostovar said. “And I think people realize that if we want to make things better, we need to come together to do it. So, that’s why we are collectively coming together to organize.”

NBC5 reported earlier this week that the Oregon Nurses Association had set their dates for an election.

That vote will also take place on June 8th and 9th.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.