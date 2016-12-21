Home
Latest Gold Hill boil order lifted

Gold Hill, Ore – The City of Gold Hill has lifted a previously issued “boil order” for users on the city’s water system after it was determined the drinking water is safe for consumption.

The city issued the order ahead of a planned shutdown of the water system on Monday to allow the city to replace shut-off valves throughout town. The shutdown lasted from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The boil order was issued as a precaution. Numerous test results show there was no bacterial contamination in the distribution system and the water is now safe to drink.

