Law enforcement concerned about water safety

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The ATV accident and another drowning in the Rogue River over the weekend in Josephine County have members of law enforcement concerned.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office often responds to calls for water rescues, especially in the powerful Rogue River.
“The Rogue River can be incredibly unforgiving,” said Sergeant Julie Denney. “It’s important to wear a life jacket if you are going to be on the water. Don’t take it with you, wear it”
They’re encouraging everyone out enjoying the beautiful outdoors to be cautious.
Something as simple as a a life jacket or a helmet could save your life.