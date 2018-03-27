Law enforcement to increase patrols ahead of 4/20

Grants Pass, Ore.- The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety has announced it’s increasing impairment patrols in the month of April, ahead of 4/20.
Accord to the department, research published in JAMA Internal Medicine showed a 12 percent increase in the relative risk of a fatal traffic crease after 4:20 p.m. on April 20, compared with other times of the year. Researchers attribute that increase to the date, which is considered by many as a “national holiday for cannabis culture.”
Grants Pass police hope an increase presence on the road will discourage drunk and high driving.