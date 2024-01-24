Lawmakers unveil plan for drug policy overhaul, tweaks to Measure 110

“We need to urgently expand drug treatment and addiction prevention in our state while stopping drug dealers, confiscating hard drugs, and cleaning up trash and graffiti,” said Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton), co-chair of the joint committee. “We won’t solve this problem overnight, but this plan will get people the help they need, clean up our communities, and save lives.”

Under the framework, Measure 110 would not be repealed, but drug decriminalization would be effectively ended. As things currently stand, being caught in possession of user amounts of drugs can earn a Class E violation — a ticket for $100 at most, which can be waived if the person fined contacts a substance use helpline . The new proposal would change that to a Class C misdemeanor, the lowest-level misdemeanor crime under Oregon law.

Class C misdemeanors carry a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail, a $1,250 fine or both. The framework adds that someone charged with possession would have a defense against the charge if they completed a behavioral health screening and case worker intervention, called a “deflection program,” or would have a defense if they were not given the opportunity to complete such a program.

The proposal would also close a loophole created by an Oregon Court of Appeals decision in 2021, overturning the 1988 case State v. Boyd, which established that “holding evidence of possession with intent to sell, alone, was insufficient to establish the crime of delivery of a controlled substance.” The ruling substantially raised the bar for law enforcement and prosecutors in trying to prove that someone was trafficking drugs.

Certain drug delivery offenses would also earn a higher sentence if made within 1,000 feet of certain locations, within a public park, within 500 feet of a homeless shelter, or within 500 feet of a drug treatment center if the sale was to someone receiving treatment.

The framework also lengthens certain involuntary behavioral health holds from 48 to 72 hours. This applies to an “incapacitated person” at a treatment facility or sobering center, and for a welfare hold of a “visibly intoxicated person” brought to a treatment facility by a police officer.

Other aspects of the framework seek to increase access to behavioral health care and drug treatment programs, as well as requiring the state’s Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission to study barriers to youth drug treatment, medication-assisted treatment in emergency departments, and credentials for drug treatment providers. The study and a strategic plan on youth treatment would need to be delivered to the legislature by Sept. 2025.

The Republican option

The committee’s framework contains a few of the same elements as a draft bill brought forth by Republican lawmakers earlier this month, but differs substantially in how much it would transfigure Measure 110. Some of the authors of the Republican bill also serve on the joint committee.