New trial date set for Daniel Burda Murder case

PHOENIX, Ore.– The family of original Disney Mouseketeer Dennis Day said the murder trial of his former handyman Daniel Burda, may finally start this summer.

Day’s Niece Denise Norris tells us a trial date has been set for July 15th.

Burda’s trial has been delayed multiple times over the past five years, for a variety of reasons.

Most recently, the attorney set to represent Burda pulled out of the case in December.

Prosecutors said handyman Daniel Burda, who was living with Phoenix man Dennis Day at the time he went missing in 2018, shoved the elderly man to the ground and let Day die by not taking other actions to prevent it.

When OSP finally took over the case, a dog quickly found what was left of Day’s body, under a large mound of clothes in his home.

As they await the result of the criminal case, Day’s family filed a $2.2 million civil suit against Phoenix Police and Lieutenant Jeffrey Price, for allegedly leading a careless investigation, ruining evidence and causing the family emotional distress both intentionally and through their own negligence.

