Lawsuit against Rep. Christine Goodwin dropped temporarily

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– The lawsuit accusing Canyonville Representative Christine Goodwin of not living in her district, has been temporarily dropped.

Josephine County Commissioner John West is one of the parties that filed the suit and said a judge was not able to hear their case within the 61 day statute.

Goodwin is currently the representative for district four and she is running for state senate in district two.

Both districts represent parts of Josephine, Jackson and Douglas Counties.

The lawsuit claims Goodwin lives in Myrtle Creek, which is not in either district.

Josephine County Commissioner John West said, “if she was to win, then we have 40 days after that time frame to file our suit. So that is our plan. If she wins, we will file our suit according to the ORS statute.”

NBC5 reached out to Representative Goodwin, who said there is no factual basis for the lawsuit.

“I think just as a desperate move at the last minute, they filed the complaint,” Goodwin said, “they’ve realized they just don’t have anything of evidence, and now they just want to keep it out there as a threat to me.”

Goodwin said she is ready to present evidence that she does live in her district if a lawsuit is filed.

She already certified her residence when she became a representative in 2021.

