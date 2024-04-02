RVTD making changes to three routes, aims to serve more customers

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) is making some changes to a few of its routes, starting Monday.

RVTD said it used a series of surveys and a public comment period to find ways to make their routes more efficient.

Route 61, which serves the Table Rock Campus of Rogue Community College, will now have new stops, including Amy’s Kitchen in White City.

Route 21, which serves North Medford, will now have buses leaving every 20 minutes and route 27 from West to East Medford will have buses leaving every 30 minutes during the day.

Associate Planner Edem Gomez said, “we’ve seen our ridership grow in North Medford, so for us to be able to move that into a 20 minute service window where people can expect the bus within 20 minutes, that’s going to provide a lot of convenience for our passengers.”

Gomez said they will continue to monitor ridership data to see how people are using the transportation system.

He recommends following RVTD on social media for future updates and route changes.

