Catstravaganza helps find homes for adult cats

Medford, Ore.– Nearly 20 furry friends found a new home this weekend.
Southern Oregon Humane Society just finished up its annual Catstravaganza. The hope is to help displaced adult cats find a new home by waiving adoption fees.
While the event only lasts for the weekend, SoHumane would love to see the community continue to take home older cats in the future.
“Kittens they’re really fun and rambunctious, but adult cats are really mellow,” said Estrella Cervantes, intake supervisor for SoHumane. “We already know their moods and how they are in a home or at least how they are here. So we can at least can find you a better fit.”
As of Saturday morning, 15 of the 18 adult cats had found their new homes.