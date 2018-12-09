ASHLAND, Ore. — Oregon Shakespeare Festival artisans are displaying their talents at the annual OSF Artisans Annual Holiday Craft Fair this weekend.
More than 20 different vendors are showcasing their work at the Black Swan Theatre. From wood and glass work to jewelry and paintings, vendors say it’s a great chance to keep money local while also getting some beautifully unique gifts.
Event organizers say it’s a great opportunity for staff of OSF and other local artisans to showcase their talents.
“I think it’s super important to support your local artisans and business and this is a fantastic way to do it,” said Tasia Simon, organizer of the event. “All of us get to participate and show a side of creativity and show that off in a way that we don’t get to year round.”
The fair wraps up Sunday. Doors open at 10 a.m and close at four in the afternoon.
