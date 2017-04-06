Legendary insult comic Don Rickles dies at 90

Los Angeles, Calif. — Beloved comedian Don Rickles died Thursday from kidney failure, his publicist told NBC News.
Rickles reportedly died at his Los Angeles home. He was 90-years-old.
The comedian got his start in night clubs, where he worked for over 20 years until he made his film debut in the 1958 hit “Run Silent Run Deep.”
After the film, Rickles slowly became a regular in Hollywood productions, including, Bikini Beach (1964), Enter Laughing (1967) and Kelly’s Heroes (1970).
Rickles also appeared frequently on Dean Martin’s Celebrity Roasts.
More recently, Rickles voiced the role of Mr. Potato Head in Toy Story (1995) and Toy Story 2 (1999).