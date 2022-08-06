Lemonade Day gives kids the chance to run a business

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Some young entrepreneurs had a busy day on Friday in Grants Pass for Lemonade Day.

It’s a program that teaches kids how to run their own lemonade business.

There were 44 stands participating today, significantly more stands than its inaugural year last year.

Organizers were thrilled with the turnout this year.

They are happy the kids can have fun raising money for charity while also learning some business lessons along the way.

“They actually create a business plan, they budget, they find investors, they learn how to advertise and market. So they’re really learning how to operate their first business,” CEO of the Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce, Josie Molloy said.

Darin from “Darin and Darin’s Lemonade Stand” shared his favorite part of the day, “Testing the lemonade because we get to drink it and it’s good.”

Cars driving by also honked in support of the stands.

The program is hopeful that Medford might get involved in the near future.