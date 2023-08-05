Lemonade Day participation doubles in third year

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Downtown Grants Pass was filled Friday with young entrepreneurs running their own unique businesses for Lemonade Day!

Lemonade Day is a program the Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce has put together in the last few years.

It teaches kids how to start, own, and operate their very own business: a lemonade stand.

Participation more than doubled from last year with 90 stands on display, most of them in downtown Grants Pass.

The lemonade stands are getting more creative year after year with some offering more than just lemonade.

One stand even made everything from scratch.

“It’s really expensive if you buy organic not from scratch, so we decided just to make it on our own, and it would be less expensive and organic,” Lucy Shannon said of her lemonade stand “Lemon to Table.”

Lucy said she and her sister Snow will be donating 25% of their profits to help buy Christmas gifts for orphans here in the Rogue Valley.

For more information on the program, you can visit their website.

