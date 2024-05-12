Less than one year to obtain Oregon Real ID for domestic flights

OREGON – Oregon residents have about one more year before Real ID requirements for flying go into effect.

Starting May 7, 2025, the TSA will no longer accept a standard Oregon driver’s license or ID card to pass through security checkpoints.

In order to get a Real ID, Oregon residents will need to make an appointment on the DMV’s website or drop by a local office.

Residents must apply in-person and bring all the required documents including proof of identity, age, and residency.

Real IDs will also be required to enter federal buildings.

Residents who do not make the deadline, can still use their passport, passport card, permanent resident card, or global entry card to get on a domestic flight.

