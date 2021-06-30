Level 3 evacuation notices issued due to wildfire near The Dalles

DUFER, Ore. – Some communities southeast of The Dalles are being told to evacuate due to a nearby wildfire.
On Tuesday afternoon, people living along Wrentham Market Road east of Dufur were given Level 3 (GO!) evacuation notices. By that evening, a barn was destroyed and over a dozen homes were threatened in the area.
KGW reports Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the fire Wednesday, allowing resources from all over the state to coordinate.
The Wrentham Market Fire was estimated to cover 10,000 acres.
Between 70 and 100 were impacted by the evacuation notices, according to KGW.
“With high temperatures and weather conditions helping fires grow quickly, I have invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act to make more state resources available to the fire crews on the front lines in Wasco County at the Wrentham Market Fire,” Governor Brown said. “I want to reiterate that preventing wildfires is critical this year, especially as we already have entered an early season with several fires burning across the state. I’m asking all Oregonians to be cautious, be safe, and to honor all burn bans.”