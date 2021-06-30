Oregon OSHA lifts mask mandate

SALEM, Ore. – Oregonians will no longer be required by the state to wear masks in the workplace.
At noon Wednesday, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration removed facial covering and physical distancing requirements for all workplaces effective immediately with certain exceptions for healthcare settings, public transit, and airports.
OSHA’s rules regarding ventilation optimization, notifications of positive cases in the workplace, and employee quarantining will remain in effect.
“It is heartening to see that we have come so far and are experiencing an improving situation,” said Michael Wood, administrator for Oregon OSHA. “But the risks remain real – especially for those who are not fully vaccinated. That is why, from a risk management standpoint, it makes sense to keep some provisions of our workplace requirements in place longer.”
To put these changes into effect, documents have been filed for the general workplace rule. The documents are available here: https://osha.oregon.gov/OSHARules/adopted/2021/ao4-2021-letter-cov19-allworkplaces.pdf
The amendment to the employer-provided housing rules are in the process of being filed and will soon be available on the website here: https://osha.oregon.gov/rules/making/Pages/adopted.aspx