Lightning strikes over the Rogue Valley

Medford, Ore. – There is the potential for some thunderstorms overnight. Since yesterday evening, 130 lightning strikes have touched down.

However, that is only 10% of the total strikes they’ve recorded. The weather service says they haven’t heard of any emergencies so far. But when the ground is drier, lightning can cause problems.

“That direct you know right in that immediate vicinity of that lightning strike, we can get some issues from that you know power outages maybe a house fire is possible not typical around here we have a lot of wildness, so most of it’s out there in the middle of nowhere,” said Brian Nieuwenhuis, meteorologist forecaster.

The weather service does want to warn people that lightning can strike anywhere at anytime, and the safest thing to do is get inside.

Devin Gooden

Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.

She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.

When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.

