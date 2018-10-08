Home
Limo crash leaves 20 dead in N.Y.

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NBC News) – 20 people are dead after a weekend limousine crash in Schoharie, New York, the nation’s deadliest transportation accident in nearly a decade.

Police say the Ford Excursion limo, packed with passengers, drove through a stop sign shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, speeding through the intersection and into a parking lot where it collided with a parked car.

Two pedestrians in the parking lot were killed, as well as all 18 people onboard the limo.

The aunt of four of the victims says the SUV was rented for a 30th birthday celebration.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is under investigation and would not say if passengers inside the vehicle were buckled up.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board has also started to investigate.

